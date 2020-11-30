Sri Lanka’s cabinet holds its very first virtual meeting

Sri Lanka’s cabinet held its very first virtual meeting today, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that there were concerns over the cabinet meeting in person as a result of the coronavirus.

On a proposal made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa the cabinet decided to meet virtually today.

During the online cabinet meeting it was decided that despite the pandemic the development of the country must move forward.

The cabinet also noted that issued faced by the public must also be addressed by the Government.

All the cabinet Ministers attended the cabinet meeting from their respective homes. (Colombo Gazette)