PM’s son denies claims he has coronavirus

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Rohitha Rajapaksa has denied claims he has the coronavirus.

Speaking to Colombo Gazette, Rohitha Rajapaksa said that he is in Colombo and not in isolation in Kandy as speculated.

There was speculation that Rohitha Rajapaksa was placed in isolation in Kandy as he had been infected.

There was also speculation that his family has been placed in isolation.

However, Rohitha Rajapaksa insisted that he was not infected nor was his family.

He said that he and his family had self-isolated earlier this month as a precaution after some employees attached to the Prime Minister’s Office had been infected.

Rohitha Rajapaksa said that a PCR test had cleared him and his family.

Earlier, there was also speculation that Temple Trees was under lockdown.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office had denied the claims. (Colombo Gazette)