Opposition demands independent probe as prison riot death toll reaches eight

The Opposition today demanded an independent investigation as the Mahara Prison riot death toll reached eight.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament that an investigation led by a Government official cannot be accepted.

He said that there needs to be an independent investigation into the incident.

Premadasa said that the riot had reportedly broken out after some inmates demanded PCR tests as the coronavirus spread in the prison.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that there are reports more inmates are dead and injured from the incident.