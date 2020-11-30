MP ready to construct concrete graves to bury Muslims

An opposition Parliamentarian today offered to construct concrete graves to bury Muslim coronavirus victims.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress member Faizal Cassim told Parliament today that Muslims have rejected the advise of the expert committee appointed by the Government to look into the issue over the burial of Muslim coronavirus victims.

The expert committee has suggested that the burial of coronavirus victims not be permitted at this moment and instead to only cremate all such victims for scientific reasons.

The committee has raised concerns that if infected bodies are buries the virus can surface from the body when there is heavy rain.

Faizal Cassim however insisted that there are areas in the Eastern Province where the water does not come to the surface when it rains.

He said that he is even prepared to construct concrete graves using his personal funds if required.

The former Minister also said that the bodies of Muslim coronavirus victims can be buried in Muslim dominated areas.

He urged the Government to take steps to win the hearts of the Muslim community.

Cassim also requested for a meeting to be held between Muslim MPs and the expert committee to reach a consensus on the issue.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka had recently observed that mandating cremation of coronavirus victims is unacceptable.

The Commission had told the Health Ministry that mandating the cremation of those who have died or suspected to have died from COVID-19 is neither necessary nor proportionate to the achievement of protection of public health and therefore is not a permissible restriction of the freedom to manifest religion or beliefs. (Colombo Gazette)