Mahara Prison suffers extensive damages in fire

The Mahara Prison has suffered extensive damages as a result of the fire ignited during the unrest reported last evening.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the prison’s registry, several prison cells, food store, and the offices of the Prison Superintendent (SP) and Assistant Superintended (ASP) have been destroyed.

The properties were destroyed by the fire ignited by inmates at the Mahara Prison during the unrest, he said.

Eight inmates were killed, while seventy-one inmates who were injured in the unrest have been admitted to the Colombo North Teaching hospital in Ragama.

The unrest broke out after prison guards had opened fire at a group of inmates who had attempted to escape after being informed that some prisoners had contracted the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Prison Reforms has appointed a committee headed by the Ministry Secretary to investigate the incident.

The Ministry has also requested the Criminal Investigations Department to conduct a separate investigation into the unrest at the Mahara Prison. (Colombo Gazette)