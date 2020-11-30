Death toll from Mahara Prison unrest increases to six

The death toll from the Mahara Prison unrest has increased to six, the Police and hospital authorities said.

Meanwhile, 37 people, including 2 prison guards have sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, a tense situation broke out as some inmates attempted to escape after they were informed that some prisoners had contracted the coronavirus.

Prison guards had opened fire and attempted to bring the situation under control, Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said.

As the situation escalated the Police Special Task Force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

Police from other areas were also deployed to the prison to bring the situation under control.

A fire had also been reported in the prison premises and the fire brigade was deployed to extinguish the fire.

The fire has now been brought under control. (Colombo Gazette)