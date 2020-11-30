Daraz further aids the Sri Lanka Police Forces

Earlier this month Daraz donated dry rations to the Sri Lanka Police forces who have continuously been on the frontlines battling COVID-19. Continuing the series of donations, Daraz made a donation of essential items to the Kegalle Police Forces. This was in aid of the police officers who have been actively involved in battling the pandemic from the frontlines, and putting themselves forward in the primary and secondary contact circles.

In heartfelt appreciation of the officers for their tireless efforts to keep the citizens of our country safe, Daraz in collaboration with Regional Cooperation Minister, Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya made contributions to the Sri Lankan Officers in need of assistance.