Akkaraipattu declared a health high-risk zone

Akkaraipattu has been declared as a health high-risk zone with immediate effect, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that the Governor of the Eastern Province Anuradha Yahampath had declared Akkaraipattu as a health high-risk zone to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials and the security forces will be deployed to ensure the public in the area strictly follow the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

The Government said that a health high-risk zone has been declared as there is a rise in the number of coronavirus patients in the area. (Colombo Gazette)