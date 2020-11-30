AIA Wealth Planner Krishan Dassanayaka is MDRT-MCC Country Chair for Sri Lanka

AIA Insurance proudly congratulates Krishan Wasantha Dassanayaka, who has been honoured by the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) with an invitation to serve on the Membership Communications Committee (MCC) as Country Chair for Sri Lanka. The MCC is a network of more than 400 members worldwide who are responsible for promoting MDRT and communicating information to current and aspiring members, companies, and other industry organizations and reporting the needs and concerns of members to the MDRT Executive Committee and MDRT headquarters in the USA. MDRT is a global and independent association that is internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life insurance and financial services. MDRT has an overall membership of 72,000 from over 500 companies in 70 countries. Its members are required to generate a certain level of premium, commission and income, and demonstrate professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service.

This is an outstanding achievement both personally and professionally and one which has brought great pride to person and organization. With this prestigious new appointment, Krishan will work with the global MDRT team for innovative ideation, groundbreaking implementation and achieving high-quality results

Having joined AIA Insurance as a Wealth Planner in 2003, Krishan has always been a top performer and source of pride to the organisation. He has won a host of national awards including the Golden Eagle (2009) and Silver Eagle (2004,2005,2006,2007,2008) as well as being recognized by AIA as a ‘Premier Wealth Planner’ for six years straight ( 2010,2011,2012,2013,2014,2015) and as a ‘Supreme Wealth Planner’ for 4 years consecutively ( 2016 , 2017 , 2018, 2019) , in addition to being awarded the First Runner Up- Best Wealth Planner in 2009 and 2010 and as ‘Upcoming Wealth Planner in 2013. He was also a 10 million round table qualifier in 2015, 2017.

On an international platform too, he has shone. Having secured MDRT membership for eleven years running (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 2014,2015,2016,2017,2018,2019), he was made an MDRT life member in 2018 and was also the MDRT Chief Ambassador for Sri Lanka in the AIA Group (2019, 2020). He was a winner for AIA’s most prestigious recognition, a ‘President’s Club’ for 4 years (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018) and was AIA Group’s ‘AIA Life Hero’ in 2015. He was selected as AIA Sri Lanka’s Centennial Ambassador in 2019, where he represented Sri Lanka at the AIA Group Centennial celebrations in Vietnam.

AIA’s CEO Nikhil Advani commented, “Being a country chair representing Sri Lanka for MDRT is a huge achievement and we are immensely proud of Krishan. He has brought great honour to AIA and we wish him all the best as he settles into this exciting and important role and continues to, together with AIA, help people live Healthier, Longer, Better, Lives.”

AIA’s Deputy CEO and Chief Agency Officer Upul Wijesinghe added, “AIA Sri Lanka has topped MDRT in Sri Lanka for five consecutive years, which is testament to the high caliber of Wealth Planners we have, to ensure nothing but the best for our customers. Krishan has always been an outstanding member of our team and he has once again raised the benchmark.”

Krishan Dassanayaka commented, “this is a huge achievement for me, and I am deeply thankful for the experiences, learning and opportunities I have received at AIA, which has helped my journey in reaching such heights. Being a part of the world’s largest life insurance group has certainly helped my personal and professional growth.” He also extended his fullest support to all MDRT members in Sri Lanka and ensured his commitment to helping the country reach greater heights within the MDRT community.