Two housing complexes, two areas in Wellampitiya out of bounds

Two housing complexes where low income families live and two areas in Wellampitiya will be isolated from tomorrow (Monday).

The Government said that the Laksanda Sevana housing complex and the Randiya Uyana housing complex will be closed from 5am tomorrow until further notice.

The Government also said that the Salamulla and Wijayapura Grama Niladhari Divisions will also be isolated from 5am tomorrow (Monday).

Accordingly, no one can enter or leave these areas from tomorrow until further notice.

These areas are being isolated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)