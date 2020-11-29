Trading not permitted at Manning Market, 4th Cross Street, 5th Cross Street

Trading activities will not be permitted at Manning Market, 4th Cross Street and 5th Cross Street in Pettah.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that while the isolation status in Pettah will be lifted tomorrow (Monday), trading will not be permitted at Manning Market, 4th Cross Street and 5th Cross Street in Pettah.

He said most people who operate the stores in these areas are residents of isolated areas.

As a result, they will not be allowed to leave their homes to travel to the stores in Pettah.

He said that since more coronavirus patients are being detected from the isolated areas, there is a risk if anyone leaves those areas.

“There is a risk of the coronavirus spreading again in Pettah if we open Manning Market, 4th Cross Street and 5th Cross Street for trading,” he said.

However, he said that passenger bus operations will operate as usual in Pettah from tomorrow (Monday). (Colombo Gazette)