Sri Lanka repatriates 291 people from Muscat to Colombo

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman has repatriated another group of 291 vulnerable Sri Lankan nationals from Muscat to Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 206 in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Sri Lankan Airlines.

The group primarily included Sri Lankan nationals with medical emergencies as well as those who lost their jobs, safe house inmates and large number of released prisoners, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad extended his gratitude to the prison authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their assistance to the Embassy in facilitating the smooth return of 34 Sri Lankan prisoners who were released from different jails in Oman, back home.

All 291 Sri Lankan nationals will be provided with accommodation, food and other facilities free of charge for 14 days at a Quarantine Center maintained by the Government of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)