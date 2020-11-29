Prisoner killed after violence breaks out in Mahara

A prisoner was killed after violence broke out at the Mahara Prison today.

The Police said that a tense situation broke out at the prison this evening.

Prison guards had opened fire and attempted to bring the situation under control.

One prison was killed and three inmates were injured in the shooting incident and were admitted to hospital.

As the situation escalated the Police Special Task Force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

Police from other areas were also deployed to the prison to bring the situation under control. (Colombo Gazette)