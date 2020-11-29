Prison coronavirus cluster crosses the 1000 mark

The prison coronavirus cluster crossed the 1000 mark today, the Prisons Department said.

The Prisons Department said that another 183 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus today taking the total to 1,091.

Yesterday (Saturday) 63 inmates at the Welikada Prison tested positive for the coronavirus.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that a total of 87 prisoners tested positive yesterday from the entire prison cluster.

The total number of patients from the coronavirus prison cluster had increased to 908 yesterday (Saturday).

The coronavirus prison cluster consists of inmates from the Welikada, Bogambara, Boossa, Kuruwita, and Mahara prisons. (Colombo Gazette)