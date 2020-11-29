Pakistani inmate from Mahara prison dies in hospital

A Pakistani inmate at the Mahara prison has died after being admitted to hospital yesterday (28).

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that the prisoner was suffering from chronic kidney disease for a long period.

He had died after being admitted to the Colombo North teaching hospital in Ragama.

Upuldeniya further said the 45-year-old prisoner is reported to have died due to kidney failure.

The deceased is the second prisoner from the Mahara prison to die within the space of a week.

An 82-year-old inmate of the Mahara prison died due to Covid-19 on Monday (23).

The patient is reported to have received treatment for cancer at the Welikada prison hospital.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus prison cluster has increased to 908 since the new outbreak was reported from Minuwangoda in October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)