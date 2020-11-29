Isolation status in Pettah, Negombo, number of other areas to be lifted

The isolation status imposed on Pettah, Nebombo and a number of other areas will be lifted at 5am tomorrow (Monday).

Accordingly the isolation status imposed on the Pettah, Mattakuliya and Foreshore areas in the Colombo District and Ragama and Negombo in the Gampaha District will be lifted tomorrow (30 November).

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) had taken the decision to lif the isolation status in these areas following a review of the situation yesterday (Saturday).

Head of the NOCPC, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette on Friday that a decision will be taken after reviewing the current situation.

The Army Commander said the coronavirus pandemic is being reviewed on a daily basis with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and health officials.

“Every patient and their contacts are being closely monitored and traced. The patients viral load, capacity of transmission, and number of people infected by them are being monitored and reviewed on a daily basis,” he explained.

The Head of the NOCPC said the main principle followed by the Government is to consider the possibility of reducing the isolation from a Police area to a Grama Seva Division, or from a Grama Seva Division to one particular area or a housing complex. (Colombo Gazette)