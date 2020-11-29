Four bodies at Ragama hospital after Mahara prison unrest

The bodies of four people killed are at the Ragama hospital following the unrest at the Mahara prison today.

Hospital authorities said that 24 people injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment at the Ragama hospital.

Earlier the Police confirmed that one prisoner was killed after violence broke out at the Mahara Prison today.

According to reports, a tense situation broke out as some inmates attempted to escape after they were informed that some prisoners had contracted the coronavirus.

Prison guards had opened fire and attempted to bring the situation under control, Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said.

As the situation escalated the Police Special Task Force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

Police from other areas were also deployed to the prison to bring the situation under control.

A fire had also been reported in the prison premises and the fire brigade was deployed to extinguish the fire. (Colombo Gazette)