Cop killed after being run over by tipper truck

A Police Constable has been killed after being run over by a tipper truck in the Haathalawa area in Kobeigane last night.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the officer was part of a five-member Police team involved in a sting operation to investigate illegal sand mining near the Deduru-Oya.

The officers had attempted to stop a tipper truck plying from the direction of the Deduru-Oya based on a tip off.

However, the truck had sped past disregarding the instructions and had run over the Police Constable in the process.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the officer who was serious injured in the incident had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Nikaweratiya Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 32-year-old father of two from Rasnayakapura.

Two special Police teams have been appointed to investigate the incident and to apprehend the driver of the tipper truck who has been identified.

The post mortem and autopsy into the death of the Police Constable will be conducted after the Police present facts to the Nakaweratiya Court today.

The Police spokesman said the sting operation was part of a special order issued by the Supreme Court to the Police to prevent illegal sand mining near the Deduru-Oya which causes severe harm to the environment. (Colombo Gazette)