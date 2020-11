Andre Russell hammers 65 off 19 balls as the Colombo Kings beat the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League 2020 today (Saturday).

Colombo Kings scored 96 for 1 off 5 overs in a rain reduced match at Hambantota.

The Galle Gladiators replied with just 62 for 2 in 5 overs and lost the game by 34 runs.