Six Member Team from Dentsu Grant Group to be represented at Dentsu CXP 2.0 APAC regional workshop

The team is selected among 12 teams from Dentsu creative agencies in APAC to get inspired, collaborate and challenge each other to build mobile-first campaigns

A team of young talent from Sri Lanka’s largest integrated communication agency, Dentsu Grant Group, has been selected to participate in a two-week virtual creative development program organized by Dentsu International in collaboration with Facebook. The Dentsu Creative Exchange Program (CXP) will feature an impressive line-up of speakers alongside product sessions, creative exercises, prototyping and team presentations. The program will be held from November 30th to December 14th, 2020.

For the 2nd year of Dentsu CXP, Dentsu and Facebook are bringing together the rising stars of the Dentsu creative community across the region to supercharge their mobile-first creativity, encourage innovative client activations and challenge how they think of Instagram as a creative canvas. The focus this year is on creatives that drive business outcomes.

Six creative super-thinkers from Dentsu Grant Group who have been selected to participate: Indika Jayatilake, Art Director (Dentsu Grant), Ishara Fernando, Strategic Planner (Dentsu Grant), Nadeesh Silva, Creative Group Head (Dentsu Grant), Gyles Dharmaratne, Senior Copywriter (Isobar), Nawoda Perera, Manager – Digital Operations (Isobar) and Rajith Dilshan, Team Lead – Digital Creative (Isobar).

Dentsu is creating world-class solutions and services that unlock new opportunities for growth and business transformation across the entire customer journey. The company is committed to partnering with brands to achieve meaningful progress as a force for growth and good. Dentsu Grant Group is one of the leading and progressive integrated communications groups in the Country, in spearheading the next wave of marketing communications. The group was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network, the global media and marketing communications conglomerate, in 2017.