Priest arrested for commemorating LTTE in Jaffna

A priest of a Catholic seminary in Jaffna has been arrested on charges of commemorating deceased LTTE cadres and the group’s late leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the 47-year-old priest had organized a commemoration event at the seminary last evening.

The Police had arrived at the seminary on a tip off and had found various articles containing symbols of the LTTE and images of its late leader Prabhakaran.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the priest had organized the event despite restraining orders being issued by the Jaffna court recently prohibiting any commemorative events in this regard.

The priest will be charged under the penal code for violating court orders and inciting racial tensions between communities, he said.

The Police Spokesman further said that the priest will be produced before the Jaffna Court today. (Colombo Gazette)