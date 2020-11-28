Presidential pardon granted to 600 prisoners

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Prisons Department has commenced the process of releasing a group of prisoners under a presidential pardon.

Commissioner of Prisons Administration/Rehabilitation and Skill Development Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that a decision was taken to grant a presidential pardon to 600 prisoners.

All prisons across the country were instructed to hand over the names of prisoners who are sentenced for minor offences and eligible to obtain a presidential pardon.

Ekanayake said that the group is to be released due to concerns raised following the spread of the coronavirus among inmates across prisons in Sri Lanka.

He further said that the Prisons Department commenced releasing the prisoners from yesterday (27) after reviewing the prisoners’ offences and eligibility. (Colombo Gazette)