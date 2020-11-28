President Rajapaksa and Ajit Doval focus on regional security

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval focused on regional security during talks held in Colombo today.

The President’s Office said that they discussed ensuring stability and peace in the Indian Ocean Region.

The talks also focused on increasing defence corporation between India and Sri Lanka.

Development projects initiated in Sri Lanka with Indian assistance had also been discussed at the meeting.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was in Sri Lanka to attend the National Security Adviser level Trilateral Meeting on Maritime Security Cooperation.

The 4th National Security Adviser level Trilateral Meeting on Maritime Security Cooperation was hosted by Sri Lanka in Colombo today with the participation of Ajit Doval, Mariya Didi, Minister of Defence of Maldives and Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka.

Mauritius and Seychelles were represented virtually at Senior Officials’ level. In view of COVID-19, the dialogue was conducted adhering to strict health guidelines using ‘Air Bubble’ concept for the visiting delegations.

Sri Lanka, India and Maldives launched the Trilateral NSA level Meeting on Maritime Security Cooperation in 2011 and three meetings had been held so far. The last meeting was held in March 2014 in New Delhi. (Colombo Gazette)