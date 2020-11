The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 109 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that two people were confirmed dead today as a result of the coronavirus.

The two victims are residents of Colombo, the Government Information Department said.

One victim is a 76-year-old man from Colombo 2. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

The second victim is a 96-year-old woman from Colombo 8. She had died at her residence. (Colombo Gazette)