Designer Shanith Fernando unveiled a collection of sarongs under the label ‘Chulo’ for the ultimate man.

The collection is unique in its outlook, comfort and easy to wear styling. The unique feature of this collection is the variety of styles he has used in draping the otherwise simple and boring sarong. The cut, the design and the style are all too tempting to explore.

A former Mister Sri Lanka, Shanith Fernando has worked with renowned international designers and choreographers.