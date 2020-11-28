Another cyclone developing near Sri Lanka

Another cyclone is developing near Sri Lanka and could affect the island next week.

Accuweather experts tweeted saying a low pressure is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal this weekend and can become a cyclonic storm before reaching Sri Lanka and South India next week.

Experts also said that another low pressure is likely to form near the Andaman and Nicobar islands late next week.

Just this week a red alert had been issued for Northern Sri Lanka as Cyclone Nivar approached.

Navel and fishing communities had been warned not to venture into sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvill via Mannar, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. (Colombo Gazette)