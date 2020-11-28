Another 63 inmates at Welikada infected

Another 63 inmates at the Welikada Prison tested positive for the coronavirus today.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that a total of 87 prisoners tested positive today.

The total number of patients from the coronavirus prison cluster increased to 908 as of this afternoon following the latest detections, he said.

Nine (09) more inmates from the Boossa prison tested positive yesterday, taking the total number of infected inmates at the prison to 77. (Colombo Gazette)