Two nurses at Kandy General Hospital infected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Two nurses at the Kandy General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the nurses were detected following random PCR tests conducted yesterday (26).

The two nurses are attached to the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) ward of the Kandy General hospital.

Balsuriya said they have been admitted to the Theldeniya Covid treatment facility.

He further said measures are being taken to identify and trace close contacts of the two patients.

A total of 378 coronavirus patients were detected from the Kandy district within the last 24 hours ending at 06.00 am today.

The Bulugahatenna Grama Niladari Division and the Thelambugahawatta Grama Niladari Division in Alawathugoda in the Kandy District have been isolated since Wednesday (25).

Meanwhile, authorities decided to close 45 schools in the Kandy City limits from yesterday (26) until the 4th of December.

The decision was taken following the increase in Covid patients in the Kandy district. (Colombo Gazette)