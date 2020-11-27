Sri Lanka calls on India to focus on the South like the North

Sri Lanka today called on India to focus on the Sinhalese dominated South of the country similar to the focus given to the North and the central hills.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa urged visiting Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to expand its housing project in the South of the country.

Rajapaksa said that while India is involved in a major housing project in North and the central hills, India can also do the same in the South.

Doval had responded saying India will extend support to such a project.

The assurance was given when India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo today.

Meanwhile, India also reiterated support for Sri Lanka’s efforts to recover from the coronavirus.

The Indian Government also called on Sri Lanka to take the leadership role to initiate talks among neighbours on formulating an economic recovery mechanism in the region.

At the meeting, Doval had told the Prime Minister that despite the coronavirus South Asia needs to strengthen the regional economy.

He called on Sri Lanka to take the leadership role to initiate talks between countries in the region to formulate a mechanism which will help the countries in the region recover from the pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Doval said that India will support Sri Lanka and the process to lead discussions in the region. (Colombo Gazette)