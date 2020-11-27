Speaker refuses to allow question to be raised on Ajit Doval’s visit

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today refused to allow a question to be raised on the visit to Sri Lanka by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Doval arrived in Colombo today for trilateral discussions among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri attempted to raise a question in Parliament today on the visit and if it was linked to the Colombo Port East Terminal.

However, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena refused to allow the MP to raise the question saying it was not in line with the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Wijesiri objected saying he had a right to raise the matter but the Speaker told the MP he needs to request for a date to raise the question as it was not in the original agenda of the day.

Doval arrived in Colombo was in Colombo to attend the 4th National Security Adviser (NSA) Level Trilateral Meeting on Maritime Security Cooperation between India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka from Nov. 27 to 28 in Colombo.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi are expected to lead senior level delegations to attend the trilateral meeting, while delegations from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles are expected to participate as observers.

The meeting is convened this year after six years since the last meeting in New Delhi in 2014. (Colombo Gazette)