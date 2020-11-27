Prison coronavirus cluster continues to grow

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The number of coronavirus patients linked to the prison cluster in Sri Lanka increased to 821 today.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that nine more inmates from the Boossa prison tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

A total of 70 inmates have contracted the virus at the Boossa prison as of today, he said.

Upuldeniya further said that the coronavirus prison cluster consists of inmates from the Welikada, Bogambara, Boossa, Kuruwita, and Mahara prisons. (Colombo Gazette)