Improved health and wellbeing with Herman Miller by JAT Holdings

As a renowned furnishing and finishing solutions provider, JAT Holdings continuously proves its commitment to offer quality products by bringing internationally valued brands such as Herman Miller to Sri Lanka. With over a 100 years of history behind it, Herman Miller is widely recognized as the pinnacle of prestige in office and interior design solutions, which are constantly enhanced with research backed technology to improve posture, increase productivity and provide many other health benefits.

The Herman Miller Aeron and Embody chairs are pioneers in ergonomics and material innovation, providing a comfortable seating solution without the standard use of foam, fabric or leather. Additionally, the Herman Miller Embody is designed to move with the user’s body by evenly distributing pressure when shifting positions, altering its structure to fit the sitter’s body shape.

As the country adapts to the new normal, many employees and companies have reformed to a ‘Work from Home’ lifestyle to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prolonged periods of sitting can often make the body and its muscles stiff, while contributing to multiple health risks related to bad posture and the lack of body movement.

Keeping this in mind, Herman Miller provides a plethora of ergonomic chairs ranging from different sizes, functionalities, features and colours – all of which have been carefully designed to improve efficiency and cross-performance, making it suitable for all workplace settings be it traditional office spaces, shared workspaces or at-home offices.

Furthermore, as proven by recent studies, the use of Herman Miller office chairs boost health by reduced heart rates, improved blood flow, increased air circulation and enhanced productivity.

With thorough research in the science of sitting, advancements in materials and technology, the Herman Miller office chairs enable the physical harmony between people and their technology. With the use of these seating solutions, companies would subsequently be able to invest in their employees’ overall health and wellbeing. The Herman Miller Aeron and Embody, provided by JAT Holdings, are so much more than chairs, they truly are an investment in your health and wellbeing.