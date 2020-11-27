Four suspects arrested for promoting LTTE on social media

Four suspects have been arrested for promoting the LTTE on social media, the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (IGP) Ajith Rohana said that four suspects had been arrested after they glorified LTTE leader Vellupillai Prabakaran on Facebook.

He said that a court order has already been issued against holding any event promoting the LTTE.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the public in the North and East have already been informed about the court order.

He said that the LTTE was responsible for the brutal murder of several Sinhalese and Tamil civilians during the war.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that legal action will be taken against the four suspects who have been arrested by the Eravur Police for glorying the crimes committed by the LTTE. (Colombo Gazette)