Five inmates at Welikada stage protest on roof

A group of prisoners at the Welikada prison in Colombo staged a protest today.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that five inmates had climbed on to the roof of a prison building and engaged in a protest.

The prisoners staged the protest to urge authorities to expedite their judicial process and to enable their release.

Upuldeniya further said the prisoners engaged in the protest are inmates serving life sentences at the Welikada prison.

A group of inmates from the Welikada prison staged a protest last week (18) as well, demanding authorities to expedite their judicial process. (Colombo Gazette)