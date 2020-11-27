Decision to be taken on isolation status imposed in parts of Gampaha and Colombo

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A decision is to be taken on the isolation status imposed in parts of Gampaha and Colombo.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) will take a final decision over the weekend on the existing areas under isolation.

Head of the NOCPC, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that a decision will be taken after reviewing the current situation.

The Army Commander said the coronavirus pandemic is being reviewed on a daily basis with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and health officials.

“Every patient and their contacts are being closely monitored and traced. The patients viral load, capacity of transmission, and number of people infected by them are being monitored and reviewed on a daily basis,” he explained.

The Head of the NOCPC said the main principle followed by the Government is to consider the possibility of reducing the isolation from a Police area to a Grama Seva Division, or from a Grama Seva Division to one particular area or a housing complex.

As a result, the Army Commander said the Government will review the current situation in the isolated areas and decide the next step before Monday.

At least 18 Police areas in the Colombo and Gampaha districts, and 11 Grama Seva Divisions elsewhere in the country are under isolation as of this afternoon. (Colombo Gazette)