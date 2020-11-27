C.D Wickramaratne assumes duties as new IGP

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne assumed duties as the 35th IGP of Sri Lanka this morning.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said IGP Wickramaratne assumed duties at the Police Headquarters in Colombo today.

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne holds degrees from the University of Colombo, General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, University of Bradford, and the Harvard University.

He joined the Department of Police in 1986 as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and served in the position for 34 years.

IGP Wickramaratne was thereafter appointed as the Acting IGP in April 2019 following the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He served as the Acting IGP for one and a half years before assuming duties as the 35th IGP of Sri Lanka today. (Colombo Gazette)