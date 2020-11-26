Xiaomi becomes the second largest smartphone brand in Sri Lanka

Climbs to #2 position after a successful lineup of products in the country

Xiaomi, global technology leader, today announced that it has become the second largest smartphone brand in Sri Lanka, as per leading market research firm, IDC’s latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q3 2020 Report. The brand has made it to this position for the first time since it started its operations back in 2018.

The brand has bagged the #2 position in Sri Lanka for the smartphone category riding on the successful launch of a series of smartphones across Mi and Redmi. Currently holding a market share of 16.86% in terms of unit shipments, the brand has tripled its sales as compared to the previous quarter.

Vidya Sagar, General Manager – Xiaomi, Sri Lanka said, “This is an exhilarating moment for us at Xiaomi Sri Lanka, as we become the second largest smartphone brand in the market for the very first time. Driven by our mission to bring innovation for everyone, we shall strive to work even harder for our Mi fans.”

He further added, “We are so grateful for the immense love and support we have received from our Mi Fans, who have believed in us every step of the way. The journey since our start here has been a humbling experience and I truly believe we will become an even bigger part of people’s lives with our commitment to gain our users’ love and trust through best specs, highest quality and honest pricing.”

The brand witnessed gradual growth in the market in the form of successful festive sales especially around Christmas and Avurudhu. Xiaomi has been working with their online selling partner Daraz.com in Sri Lanka contributing massively to the brand’s wide reach in the country. The offline expansion had a significant role to play in the overall growth with Xiaomi setting up a network of more than 1100 offline partners across the country, strengthening their presence in Sri Lanka. The company currently holds a strong distribution network across locations in Sri Lanka.