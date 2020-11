Two children drowned while bathing in a stream in Mitiyagoda, the Police media unit said this morning.

The Police said that the children are aged 7 and 10 and are residents of Hikkaduwa.

The two children had gone for a bath in the stream last afternoon (Wednesday) with another group of people.

The boy and girl had later drowned and were rescued and taken to hospital.

However, the Police said that both children died after being admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)