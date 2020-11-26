Seylan Bank relocates Kurunegala Branch

With the aim of providing the highest quality of service to their customers, Seylan Bank relocated the Kurunegala Branch to a more convenient location at No: 87, Colombo Road, Kurunegala. Equipped to offer a more streamlined banking experience, the new fully-fledged branch opened its doors on the 23rd of November, 2020.

The Branch is equipped with all the facilities available at other Seylan Branches and customers can carry out their daily banking requirements without a hassle while experiencing a friendly service.

