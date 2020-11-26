Sampath Bank improves ranking to 4th place in Business Today Top 30

Sampath Bank PLC recently announced that it has improved its position in the Business Today Top 30 for the year 2019-2020, reaffirming its status as one of Sri Lanka’s best performing companies. The Bank rose one spot in this year’s ranking to reach 4th place among Sri Lanka’s corporate elite.

Currently in its 23rd year, the Business Today Top 30 rates companies listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange based on their business performance during a given financial year. The listing is compiled with the assistance of KPMG Sri Lanka using publicly available information.

Speaking about the improvement in this year’s ranking, Nanda Fernando, Managing Director of Sampath Bank PLC said, “We are very proud to have improved our rank to 4th place among the leading corporate entities in Sri Lanka, as adjudged by the prestigious Business Today magazine. Spurred by this recognition, in the future we will strive to perform even better for the benefit of all our stakeholders. I am grateful to the Sampath Bank Team for their passion and commitment in achieving every milestone we have set out to meet and we seek their support to take the Bank to greater heights.”

During the year, Sampath Bank was recognized as Sri Lanka’s ‘Best Retail Bank’ and ‘Best Commercial Bank’ for the 7th consecutive year, at the World Finance Banking Awards organized by the UK based World Finance magazine and was also ranked among the Top 1000 World Banks by the UK’s Banker Magazine. The Bank was also recognized among the 10 Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka and among the 10 Most Loved Brands in the country according to LMD’s Most Respected and Brands Annual publications, respectively.

Sampath Bank is a 100% local bank that has deeply rooted itself in the lives of the people of Sri Lanka. Established in 1987, the bank has become a state-of-the-art financial institution that continues to be a market leader today thanks to its constant innovation and customer focused approach to business. It has introduced many firsts to the Sri Lankan banking sector including introducing ATMs to Sri Lanka, extended banking hours and slip-less banking to name a few. As part of its visionary 2020 approach, the bank is steadily transforming itself into a ‘Tech Company engaged in banking,’ from the traditional approach of a bank engaged in technology.