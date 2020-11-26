PHIs in Kalutara and Beruwala withdraw from duties

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) attached to the Kalutara and Beruwala Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Divisions withdrew from duties today.

PHI Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the PHI officers had staged a strike over the re-assignment of a doctor to the MOH Division.

The doctor was reportedly transferred from the MOH Division on charges of obstructing the duties of PHI officers engaged in Covid-related activities.

However, he has been re-assigned to the MOH divisions in charge of Beruwala and Kalutara on the directive of the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardane.

Balasuriya said that the PHI officers attached to the Kalutara and Beruwala MOH Divisions have charged that they cannot work together with the re-assigned doctor.

The PHI Association Secretary further said that Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi has been requested to take a decision in this regard by tomorrow (27).

He said all PHI officers involved in Covid-related and other duties in the entire Kalutara district have threatened to withdraw from duties tomorrow if the Health Minister fails to take a decision in this regard during the course of the day. (Colombo Gazette)