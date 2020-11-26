Nokia 3.4 – step up your game with a triple camera with AI imaging, a bigger screen and fast performance

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the availability of Nokia 3.4 in Sri Lanka, continuing a successful journey in combining reliability, premium design and the best of Android in a durable package that pushes boundaries of value. The long-awaited Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a powerful processor – the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 Mobile Platform – bringing a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point. The first in its series with punch-hole display and a mighty triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. This also includes the signature two-day battery life. Nokia 3.4 comes with Android 10 OS and the Nokia smartphone Android promise, receiving three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. All of this wrapped up in a premium, timeless design with stunning Nordic-inspired iridescent colours delivering style with durability that’s true to its Finnish roots.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:

“With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost. The Nokia 3.4 gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. And its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day, whether you’re being productive or just spending time doing the things you love. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”

The power and screen to maximise your experiences

Step up your game with the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 Mobile Platform for up to a 70% performance upgrade compared to the previous generation.[i] The impressive 6.39” HD+ screen with punch-hole display gives more screen real estate, letting the user maximize both work and entertainment.

Superpowered pictures and long-lasting battery

Nokia 3.4’s triple camera includes AI imaging which includes Portrait mode’s artistic background blur effects allowing to adjust the focus even after the picture had been taken. It also consists of ‘Night mode’, powerful image fusion and exposure stacking to capture every detail. Plus, it also includes a 5MP ultra-wide camera.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with better and longer performance with its signature two-day battery life. The Adaptive Battery technology prioritises power to the most used apps.

Finnish design – timeless, durable, inspired by nature with all-new colours

Staying true to its Finnish roots, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a 3D nano-textured rear cover which allows the user to grip easily and securely. Introducing a fresh new colour palette, inspired by the natural beauty of the Nordics, the Nokia 3.4 comes in three vibrant, living colours with an iridescent finish that shifts in hue as it moves. Fjord – a cyan blue that shifts to purple, Dusk – a deep purple that shifts into a beautiful golden-red tone that was introduced as the 2021 colour for serenity, and Charcoal – a classic grey with a subtle golden tint. Plus, the fully recyclable die-cast metal chassis and seamless durable structure will give the phone the premium feel that everyone expects from a Nokia smartphone.

Enjoy the best of Android and be set for healthier habits

Being a part of Android One, Nokia 3.4 delivers a pure software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware. Users can enjoy what Android 10 has to offer and rely on three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades.

Plus, the Nokia 3.4 can help set healthy habits. With Family Link integrated, this smartphone will help guide kids as they learn, play and explore, by letting you set limits for content, screen time and allowing to view app activity to keep them safe and balanced.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 3.4 is now available in Sri Lanka and comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options with 3/64GB memory and storage configurations for an affordable price below Rs 29,990.

[i] Previous generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms. More info at https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-460-mobile-platform .