Ministries of Defence and Technology bought under the President

The Ministries of Defence and Technology have been bought under the purview of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that this is in accordance with the revision of subjects under Ministries.

Earlier today Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister of Public Security while Chamal Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister of State Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management.

The President’s Media Division said that the 21st Century is considered as the knowledge-centric century. In order to make this a reality the “Saubhagyaye Dekma” Policy Statement envisages to build a technology-based society.

All economic sectors including agriculture, industry and services will become technology dependent in the future. The Government seeks to integrate investment in education with economic sectors to create a society armed with new technology in the 21st Century.

The President intends to build a culture of technology innovation that will enhance the living standards of the people.

Simplification of State machinery and market process, expansion of digital governance through the use of information technology as a tool for knowledge exchange are priorities of the newly established Ministry. Establishment of international electronic payment schemes, high speed data exchange system and associated mobile network across the country are within the purview of the new Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)