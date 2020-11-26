Legal action to be taken on anyone refusing PCR test in isolated areas

Legal action is to be taken against anyone refusing to undergo PCR tests in isolated areas.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that they had received information of some people in isolated areas refusing to undergo PCR tests.

“An investigation has been launched in this regard,” the Police spokesman said.

He said that under the quarantine law the authorities have a right to conduct tests to verify if someone has a disease.

“If someone refuses to be tested there are provisions in the law to take legal action,” he said.

The Police said that if the health authorities request individuals to conduct a PCR test they cannot refuse.

The Police spokesman also said that more people have been arrested for failing to wear a face mask or maintain social distancing.

He said that 660 people have been arrested since October 30 for failing to wear a face mask or maintain social distancing.

The Police spokesman noted that the public must wear face masks and maintain social distancing no matter in which part of the country they are. (Colombo Gazette)