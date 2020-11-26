India’s NSA and Maldives Defence Minister to visit Sri Lanka

India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Maldives Defence Minister, Mariya Didi are to visit Sri Lanka, local media reported.

Doval and Didi will arrive in the country tomorrow (Friday) to hold bilateral discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Daily Mirror reported.

The visit by the Indian National Security Advisor and Maldives Defence Minister is the highest visits to be undertaken by officials of those countries since the new Rajapaksa government was sworn in to power in August after winning the Parliamentary election.

Several topics of mutual interest will be discussed when the visiting officials meet the President and Prime Minister for discussions, including possible defense agreements, Daily Mirror reported.

Within the past two months, Sri Lanka has welcomed high ranking officials from China, USA and now India and Maldives. (Colombo Gazette)