hSenid Mobile Hosts Webinar on Unifying Multi-Cloud Experience with Managed Services with Red Hat

hSenid Mobile, the leading digital solutions provider, in collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that they are hosting a webinar on ‘Unify Multi-Cloud Experience with Managed Services’ on the 26th of November 2020.

The outbreak of the global pandemic is driving digital transformation around the world. As a result of rising ‘work from home’ practices to combat the spread of the virus, cloud-based computing solutions have come to the forefront, offering users the perfect platform for remote working methodologies and remote business management models. In order to facilitate enterprises such as banks to transition more smoothly and securely, hSenid Mobile is hosting this webinar to launch a ‘unified multi-cloud’. This approach is indeed the need of the hour as enterprises look for optimal solutions to help them maintain operational efficiency, cost effectiveness, disaster mitigation protocols, autonomy and accelerated innovation – all on one platform without the stress of managing multiple clouds and solutions providers. There is a growing interest for implementing a multi-cloud strategy and in order to educate enterprises hSenid Mobile and Red Hat will feature experts from both companies speaking on this topic.

A survey by Gartner on public cloud users revealed that 81% of respondents are working with two or more cloud providers. However many users have faced multiple challenges from the technology, people and processes while adopting the multi-cloud strategy.

With over 20 years of experience in the digital transformation of advanced telcos and enterprises in APAC, hSenid Mobile shifted its focus to cloud transformation services a few years ago. By meeting the business and technical requirements crucial to run Red Hat solutions in the cloud while offering managed services to support customer needs, hSenid Mobile has acquired recognition as a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider. With this collaboration with Red Hat, hSenid aims to deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions and next-generation automation solutions to its clients.

Although enterprises may have workloads running with different private and public cloud providers such as VMware, Azure, AWS and IBM cloud, Red Hat facilitates an open technology stack for any cloud environment which helps provide a unified multi-cloud experience. Numerous telcos and enterprises worldwide have adopted Red Hat technology to accelerate digital transformation without vendor lock-in. Using Red Hat solutions, hSenid Mobile offers services to not only best manage and operate but also continuously help to innovate along with Red Hat. In addition, hSenid has been providing consultancy and managed services for mission-critical cloud infrastructure with tight SLAs along with flexible cost models. Enterprises can solely focus on what they do best, growing their business while we take care of the rest.

To reserve your seat at this live Webinar online and pick up on the tips and tricks to a seamless cloud experience, register at: https://bit.ly/3liRDxQ

Supporting Quotes:

Dinesh Saparamadu – CEO at hSenid Mobile Solutions (Pvt) Ltd.

“As a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, we at hSenid Mobile want to support enterprises to accelerate their cloud adoption journey to achieve digitalization targets. hSenid Mobile’s capabilities are not limited to reselling Red Hat solutions; our vision is for every enterprise to get true benefits of clouds without vendor lock-in. I am confident that Red Hat technology along with innovative managed services by hSenid Mobile will really help to achieve this.”

Yaw Hu, senior director, Red Hat Partner and Alliances for ASEAN, Red Hat

“We are delighted to work with hSenid as part of the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program. With hSenid’s core focus being on the telecom, financial and enterprise markets, this collaboration strengthens our capabilities to deliver a broader choice in the multi-cloud spectrum for customers. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with hSenid as they grow their cloud partner ecosystem with Red Hat.”

About hSenid Mobile

At hSenid Mobile, we help enterprises around the world solve digital challenges with cloud and integration solutions. We are exclusively focused on providing next-generation managed services that help our customers realize their vision on digital transformation. We leverage the latest thinking, next-gen architectures and best practices to maximize the impact of cloud and infrastructure services.