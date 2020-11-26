Coronavirus deaths in Sri Lanka reaches 99

The number of coronavirus deaths in Sri Lanka reached 99 today.

Three new deaths linked to the virus were reported today.

Of the three deaths, one is an 87-year-old man from Colombo 8.

He died at the Colombo National Hospital and a PCR test confirmed he had contracted the coronavirus.

The second victim is an 80-year-old man from Bambalapitiya. He had been admitted to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after contracting the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The third victim is a 73-year-old woman from Peliyagoda. She died at the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)