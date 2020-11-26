COPE told Chinese power plant not operating with required efficiency

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has been told that the China funded vial power plant in Norochcholai is not operating with the required efficiency.

The COPE Committee noticed that the first of the three units operating at the Lakvijaya Power Plant does not operate with the required efficiency and that there had been several instances of breakdowns as a result.

Meanwhile, COPE Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath highlighted that the environmental assessment of the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant carried out by the Environmental Authority of the North Western Provincial Council alone is not sufficient and therefore recommended to have the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) involved on such an important environmental assessment which concerns issues related to air pollution having an impact on the country as a whole.

Adding to it, the Chairman stated given that the Lakvijaya Power Plant has a long-term plan in expanding the power supply in the future, the Central Environmental Authority and the Provincial Environmental Authority should carry out these assessments collaboratively.

Parliamentarian and Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath made this recommendation when the Committee on Public Enterprises met in Parliament to look into the Lakvijaya Power Plant station and its environmental impact.

Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Nalaka Godahewa, Sarath Weerasekara, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Members of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka, Eran Wickramaratne, Jagath Pushpakumara, Premanath C. Dolawatta, S. M. Marikkar, Nalin Bandara and Ranjan Ramanayake were also present at this meeting.

Officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board pointed out to the committee and its members that the loss of the Ceylon Electricity Board in 2019 due to the non-construction of power plants in the country since 2015 is 85 billion rupees.

The Chairman of the COPE Committee directed his attention on the long-term plan of the Lakvijaya Power Plant where it was disclosed that 300 new megawatts is to be added to the power plant by 2023 and another 300 megawatts by 2026. At this occasion, CEB officials were questioned by MP Patali Champika Ranawaka whether the Lakvijaya Power Plant has the facilities to store and distribute this capacity as stated. The officials stated that it is being experimented and that the expansions will be carried out only if the relevant requirements are met.

Furthermore, the committee also focused on fly ash management. Accordingly, COPE Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath said that it costs Rs. 26 million a year to spray water on fly ash alone. The Chairman also questioned on the mechanism of putting of 6,580,000 tons of flying ash stored in a sub-yard into good use. Responding, the officials stated that they are looking at brick production making use of the stored flying ash.

Expressing his views, MP Patali Champika Ranawaka brought into discussion the need to take appropriate action as the Lakvijaya Power Plant meets most of the country’s electricity requirements and a breakdown in the power plant leads to a power failure across the whole country.

Streamlining of the cooling water disposal method, the requirement of looking into the ground water in this area, examining the quality of coal, the capacity of unloading coal were also discussed at the COPE meeting.