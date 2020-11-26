Colpetty Crimes OIC dies following a heart attack

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Unit of the Colpetty Police had passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack.

The OIC had died after exercising near the Galle Face Green this morning.

He is reported to have fallen ill while exercising near the Galle Face Green and had been admitted to the Colombo National hospital, following which he had died upon admission.

The Police officer is speculated to have been receiving treatment for heart ailments.

He has been identified as a 43-year-old father of two from Passara.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a post-mortem examination will be conducted today to ascertain the cause of death. (Colombo Gazette)