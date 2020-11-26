Chamal Rajapaksa gets a new Ministry

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa took oaths as the State Minister of Security, Home Affairs, and Disaster Management today.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the Minister was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa’s new appointment comes in addition to his existing portfolio of Minister of Irrigation.

He is the second Government representative to receive an additional portfolio for the day.

Earlier today, State Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera was sworn in as the Minister of Public Security today.

The new appointments come in addition to the 28 Ministries already established under the current Government. (Colombo Gazette)